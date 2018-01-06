The Garudas have landed: Long-awaited Evan and Ilham finally arrive in Malaysia

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The timing of Selangor's new foreign signings; Indonesian duo Evan Dimas Darmono and Ilham Udin Armaiyn's arrival in Malaysia on Friday evening could not have been more apt.

Around the same time their transit flight from Jakarta arrived in Sepang, in Nilai, a town just half an hour away from the airport, their new club were being pummelled 5-1 by second-tier side MISC-MIFA in a pre-season friendly.

If they had arrived just an hour later, they might have just been asked to swing by Nilai to try to turn things around in the match.

Hopefully, their much-awaited arrival to the Red Giants' pre-season preparations is not too late as well, with just a month to go before the 2018 Super League kicks off.

Read the comments by the two players, as well as Selangor manager Datuk Abdul Rauf Ahmad's.

Evan:

"First of all, praise Allah as the solution to the dispute was finally found, and I am also grateful towards Selangor and PSSI (Indonesian FA) for coming to an agreement. I hope I can do my very best for Selangor.

"I know Selangor are a big and historic club and Indonesian players have plied their trade with them before. I want to follow in the footsteps of my seniors."

Ilham:

"I hope my arrival will be received well by Selangor fans in both Malaysia and Indonesia. I will do my best, and please keep supporting the both of us."

Rauf:

"Praise Allah, today's a Friday, a blessed day. After all the controversy, our two new signings have arrived on this day to finally join the Selangor family. I believe their arrival will spark the fans' support.

"Evan and Ilham are young players with potential that we can grow together with the team. Selangor have always attracted Indonesian players such as Elie Aiboy, Bambang (Pamungkas) and Andik (Vermansah) before. It is my hope that Evan and Ilham will make a name for themselves like their seniors have."