Sadio Mane has sought to rubbish reports suggesting that he does not see eye to eye with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

Mane addresses reports of Salah rift at Liverpool

The pair have been colleagues at Anfield since the summer of 2017, when the latter was acquired in a then club record deal from Roma.

Salah has slotted seamlessly into the fold on Merseyside, with his 23-goal haul earning him widespread praise and prestigious personal accolades.

The latest of those has seen him named 2017 African Player of the Year, but Mane has moved to quash any talk of a rift between two star forwards at Liverpool.

Speaking in Ghana as Salah pipped him to a top prize, the Senegal international said: "We're on the same team and we're happy to be on the same team.

"We are happy to play together. We always enjoy playing alongside [each other]. We are looking forward."

Mane made a similar impact to Salah upon joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016.

He netted 13 times in a debut campaign disrupted by injury, with another eight efforts added to his tally this term.

It has, however, been the form of Salah which has dominated the headlines in 2017-18, with the £36.9 million paid for his services made to look quite the bargain.

Along with starring at club level, the 25-year-old has also been a talismanic presence for his country – with a match-winning brace in a final qualification clash with Congo carrying Egypt to the 2018 World Cup.

"I think we have a good national team and we did very well in the Africa Cup [of Nations], and qualification for the World Cup we did very well," Salah said of his efforts.

“We deserved that.

"I am very happy and excited for the World Cup and I'm sure we will do something special."

A trip to Russia must wait for now, though, with Salah and Mane about to turn their attention back to domestic matters – with Liverpool set to take in an FA Cup third round derby date with Everton on Friday before tackling runaway leaders Manchester City in their next Premier League outing.