EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town confirm Fagrie Lakay signing

The South African record holder started out at Santos, before moving to SuperSport United.
Here's how his new club, Ajax Cape Town boasted about their signing on Friday.
Welcome home Fagrie Lakay!


The 20-year-old has officially joined the Urban Warriors on-loan from fellow Absa Premiership club SuperSport United for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Aged 17 years, 5 months & 30 days – Lakay became the youngest ever Bafana Bafana international when he took to the field against the Ivory Coast in November 2014.
The record was previously held by former Urban Warrior Rivaldo Coetzee.
