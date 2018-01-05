News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George

EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town confirm Fagrie Lakay signing

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The South African record holder started out at Santos, before moving to SuperSport United.

EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town confirm Fagrie Lakay signing

EXTRA TIME: Ajax Cape Town confirm Fagrie Lakay signing

Here's how his new club, Ajax Cape Town boasted about their signing on Friday.

 




Back To Top