Polokwane City - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Brazilians looks to extend their lead

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to build on their lead at the summit of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) log when they travel to Polokwane for a clash on Saturday afternoon.

Masandawana may boast a four-point lead over second place Cape Town City but their opponents Polokwane City are certainly not to be underestimated on the day. Rise and Shine are one of only a few teams who have walked away from Tshwane with all three points as they did earlier in the season thanks to a former Sundowns player in Rodney Ramagalela. The Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane knows all too well that his side will need to be wary of the current PSL top scorer and the threat which he poses alongside creative mastermind Jabulani Maluleke.

However, Sundowns have ammunition of their very own to trouble a rather leaky City defence. Coach Bernard Molekwa’s men have conceded 17 goals so far this season, which should see Sundowns’ talisman Percy Tau licking his lips at the prospect as he looks to continue his fine scoring form.

Fans will also be excited to see whether or not new signing Aubrey Ngoma will be given his first start. Much has been expected from the 28-year-old winger ever since the club confirmed his move from Citizens to Sundowns at the beginning of the transfer window, but his selection does beg the question which of Sundowns’ front three will be sacrificed?

This season Mosimane has consistently showed faith in the attacking trio of Tau, Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi which subsequently has seen another one of Sundowns’ marquee signings in George Lebese forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Nonetheless, all eyes will fall on Sundowns’ technical team and how they will set out their team for the clash. But it should be noted that while Sundowns have it all to play for going into the clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, for City the game also offers the home side an added incentive knowing that victory will see them move closer to the top eight.

Nevertheless, City will be wary that their home form has not been anything to shout about. City have been unable to win any of their last four games at home. But while Sundowns are seen as City’s more illustrious opponents it is interesting to note that the former African Champions’ record in this fixture is not the greatest. In 12 previous meetings between the two sides, City have been victorious on four occasions with Sundowns wining six, which only adds to the premise of what is expected to be an enthralling encounter.