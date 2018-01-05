Mathare United have snapped up former AFC Leopards player Samuel Ndung’u.

KPL transfers: Mathare United sign former AFC leopards star

The ‘Slum Boys’ have confirmed that Ndung’u has agreed to pen a two year contract after ditching Ingwe. “Samuel Ndung'u has joined the club from AFC Leopards after agreeing to a two year deal.

“He is expected to fill the void left by Harrison Mwendwa who parted ways with the club in December last year. A clever dribbler, Ndung'u will provide further options on the flanks.”

Ndung’u has welcomed his move to Mathare United and promised to help the team attain their target for 2018 season. “I am happy to join Mathare United because I know I will get more playing time here.

“I am a big admirer of coach (Francis) Kimanzi and I am looking forward to learn a lot from him. My target is to regain my form and score as many goals as possible here.”

Ndung’u becomes the fourth signing for Mathare United after Job Ochieng', Gilbert Osonga and Francis Omondi.