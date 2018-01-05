Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ is among five players released by New York Cosmos FC ahead of the new season.

Harambee Stars defender released by New York Cosmos

The club have confirmed on their official website that they will not renew contracts of five players, with the former Tusker defender, among those affected.

The other players are: defender Dejan Jaković, midfielders Eugene Starikov, Juan Arango and Emmanuel Ledesma. “We would like to thank all of the players for being part of the Cosmos family and wish them the best of luck with their next team,” said Erik Stover, Chief Operating Officer.

“As we await a decision regarding the future of the NASL, we’ve offered contract extensions to several players that will keep them on our payroll, at a minimum, throughout the month of January and possibly for the 2018 season.”

‘Cheche’ joined the American club two years ago from Saudi Arabia’s Al Tawoon and won the league title with the side in 2016.