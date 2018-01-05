Kakamega Homeboyz have sealed the signing of Wilson Anekeya from Thika United.

KPL transfers: Kakamega Homeboyz sign AFC Leopards target

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has revealed to Goal that the former Nairobi Stima defender has joined his side on a three year contract. The defender was initially a target for GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards.

“We have handed Anekeya a contract of three years and I am happy now he is our player. We were keen to strengthen our backline following the exit of Athman Buki and Anekeya is a good player to fit in at the back.”

Homeboyz are keen to challenge for the title in 2018 and have already beefed up their squad with top acquisitions. Former Tusker striker Allan Wanga has penned a three year deal, Noah Wafula joined on two years while they have handed James Situma a one year contract.

Shimanyula is now confident that the team will challenge for trophies and will not be involved in the transfer activities for now. “I don’t think we will now be involved in the transfer market. We have signed the players we wanted and are now good to go this season.”

Homeboyz will use Bukhungu Stadium as their home ground this season.