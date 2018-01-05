News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bruno Fornaroli (c) celebrates his goal for Melbourne City against Western Sydney.
Wanderers dour in City's A-League rout

Asisat Oshoala wins African Women's Footballer of the Year award

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Asisat Oshoala has been named the best women’s football player in Africa.

Asisat Oshoala wins African Women's Footballer of the Year award

Asisat Oshoala wins African Women's Footballer of the Year award

Oshoala won African Women's Footballer of the Year award on Thursday, after dusting off challenge from Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa's Chrestina Kgatlana.

The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies inspired her Chinese side Dalian Quanjian to a double with 19 goals.

The is the 10th time a Nigerian woman has been named Caf Women's Player of the Year, following Mery Akide in 2001, Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 & 2011), Cynthia Uwak (2006 & 2007) and Oshoala in (2014 & 2016).



WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR





Asisat Oshoala 052715 Getty.jpg

The final three nominees for the Women's Player of the Year were Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, South Africa's Chrestina Kgatlana and Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.









PlayerTeam
Asisat Oshoala Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian
Chrestina Kgatlana South Africa & UWC Ladies
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene Cameroon & CSKA Moscow

The initial five nominees were:













PlayerTeam
Asisat Oshoala Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian
Chrestina Kgatlana South Africa & UWC Ladies
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene Cameroon & CSKA Moscow
Rutendo Makore  Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos
Tabitha Chawinga  Malawi & Kvarnsvedens

Back To Top