Asisat Oshoala wins African Women's Footballer of the Year award

Oshoala won African Women's Footballer of the Year award on Thursday, after dusting off challenge from Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and South Africa's Chrestina Kgatlana.

The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies inspired her Chinese side Dalian Quanjian to a double with 19 goals.

The is the 10th time a Nigerian woman has been named Caf Women's Player of the Year, following Mery Akide in 2001, Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 & 2011), Cynthia Uwak (2006 & 2007) and Oshoala in (2014 & 2016).



