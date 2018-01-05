Gor Mahia are still optimistic that SportPesa will rescind their decision to quit as the club’s title sponsors.

Gor Mahia pleads with SportPesa to reinstate sponsorship

On Tuesday, the betting firm withdrew sponsorship with all sports federations and clubs with Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards affected in the process. However, K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier is now asking for club’s stakeholders to be patient after he held a meeting with SportPesa on Thursday.

“I have today (Thursday) held a meeting with SportPesa to plead with them not to withdraw their sponsorship at least to Gor Mahia, having regard to the forthcoming Caf Campions League campaign in February as well as the league duties,” Rachier said in a statement posted on the club’s official website.

“I cited the importance of pre-season training and the need to pay salaries for December 2017 to the players and staff as well as to pay sign-on fees for new players. “Our request is receiving attention. I therefore request our stakeholders to be patient as we await the outcome possibly tomorrow.”

Gor Mahia will represent the country in the Caf Champions League and have been drawn to face Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea.