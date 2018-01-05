BREAKING: Kaizer Chiefs conclude Siphelele Ntshangase deal

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Siphelele Ntshangase from Baroka FC.

The attacking midfielder has secured his dream move to the Soweto giants following lengthy talks between Amakhosi and Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele.

Bloemfontein Celtic were also keen to sign Ntshangase, but Amakhosi have since won the race for the attacker's signature.

Ntshangase is Chiefs' third signing in the current Transfer Window with the Naturena side having already signed Leonardo Castro and Kabelo Mahlasela.

The 24-year-old, who is a former Black Leopards playmaker, signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Chiefs.

Colombian striker Castro joined the four-time PSL champions from Mamelodi Sundowns, while former Orlando Pirates winger Mahlasela moved to Amakhosi from Bloemfontein Celtic.

