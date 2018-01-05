The Bidvest Wits player got some time out during the festive period, and in South Africa you have no shortage of wildlife options.

EXTRA TIME: Bidvest Wits' Darren Keet's interesting perspective of viewing wildlife

We are famous for our animal reserves with the Big Five, such as this lion in the photograph that Darren Keet posted on social media.

However Keet wants us to know that it's not the animals in the cage there, it is the humans. Who thought about reversing the perspective?

That's exactly how it looks from the lion's view.