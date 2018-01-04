Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Delhi Dynamos have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Xabi Irureta on Thursday.

ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos announce signing of Spanish goalkeeper Xabi Irureta

Irureta becomes Delhi's eighth foreign signing of what has been a dismal season so far, with the club propping up the table with just one win in seven games.

More importantly, Irureta will strengthen the goalkeeping department of the Lions who were dealt a huge blow by the injury to first-choice custodian Albino Gomes earlier in the season.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has spent his entire professional career in Spain so far and this is his first overseas stint.

Irureta spent seven years at Eibar, during which he helped the club gain promotion to the LaLiga. He then went on to play for Real Zaragoza in the 2016-17 season after which he had been a free agent.

“Xabi brings a lot of experience and can help us to stabilize our way of playing. I'm sure he would fit in well in our scheme and in our game philosophy,” Delhi Dynamos Head Coach Miguel Angel Portugal said.

“I’m excited to welcome Xabi as our 8th foreign signing. He brings a lot of experience and has played against the world’s best. He will be a calm and solid presence in our net and I’m sure he will be another successful Spanish Goalkeeper for the club,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.