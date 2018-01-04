Offer lodged for Real's Ronaldo

Chelsea January transfer news LIVE: Blues lodge Ronaldo offer

Chelsea are one of three clubs to have tabled an offer for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Don Balon.

The Portugal international is unhappy at Real's continued pursuit of Brazilian star Neymar and is planning a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

A return to England is a possibility for the ex-Manchester United forward, but Chelsea face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and the LA Galaxy.

Courtois close to new contract

Thibaut Courtois has said in the Evening Standard that he is "close" to agreeing a new contract at Chelsea.

The Belgian goalkeeper's current deal expires in 2019 and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

PSG eyeing Conte

Paris Saint-Germain already consider Antonio Conte as their frontrunner to replace head coach Unai Emery, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

The Ligue 1 leaders will sack the Spaniard in the summer and will replace him with the Italian boss, with the French side impressed with the way the Italian led Chelsea to the Premier League title last season.

Conte, meanwhile, remains unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Juve set to keep Sandro

Juventus are determined to keep Alex Sandro this January, preventing the left-back from moving to Chelsea or Manchester United, according to the Independent .

The Blues are now more likely to explore different full-back options this transfer window, while the Red Devils could wait to see if Sandro is available in the summer.

Conte: 'I've rarely been given players I asked for'

Antonio Conte said he does not aim high with his transfer requests and has "rarely been given the players I asked for" after the Chelsea boss was questioned about his January plans.

Conte added via Sky Sport Italia : "I always ended up at clubs who were running an austerity programme."

Real still chasing Courtois

Real Madrid are still chasing Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, claims Diario Gol .

Despite having the club reportedly being set to sign Athletic Club's Kepa Arrizabalaga, Madrid are still interested in bringing in the Belgian, with the report claiming that the 25-year-old is keen on a move to Madrid.

The Blues star spent time on loan with Atletico and his ex wife and children still live in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea cool Dembele interest

Chelsea's interest in Celtic star Moussa Dembele has cooled off, with the club looking to Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Red Star Belgrade's Richmond Boakye to strengthen the attack, according to the Evening Standard .

Dembele has been on Chelsea's radar since his time at Fulham, but the Blues have been scared off by Celtic's asking price and won't be making a bid for him.

Lemar is thought of more as a wide man who could help the attack, so the club are also looking at Boakye as a front man with Antonio Conte still not having trust for Michy Batshuayi.

Conte hints at Luiz & Batshuayi exits

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi could be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

The pair have slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season, and could be at risk of missing out on playing at the World Cup this summer.

Conte has confirmed that players who are concerned on not making the cut for the tournament in Russia could be let go if he is able to sign replacements first.

Chelsea to make €35m Trigueros move

Chelsea are set to make a €35 million offer for Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros, according to El Gol Digital .

The 26-year-old has impressed in La Liga this season, with many of Europe's biggest clubs monitoring his progess.

But Chelsea are set to make the first move, though any deal is unlikely to be completed until the end of the January window.

Conte keen on signing Alexis & Vidal

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted he would be interested in signing Chilean duo Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Bayern Munich midfielder Vidal while Alexis looks set to leave Arsenal with his contract up at the end of the season.

The former Juventus boss feels both players are among the best in the world, and he sees no reason why he would not want them at Stamford Bridge.

