I-League 2017-18: NEROCA vs Indian Arrows- TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

NEROCA FC lock horns with the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Arrows at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Friday.

Date

Friday, January 5

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

INDIAN ARROWS POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1):

Injured: Asish Rai



Doubtful: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam



Suspended: None



Key Players: Rahul KP, Rahim Ali

NEROCA FC POSSIBLE XI (4-2-3-1):

Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Felix Odili Chidi, Aryn Williams





GAME PREVIEW

I-League debutants NEROCA FC started the season with a loss to Minerva Punjab FC away from home. Since then, they have been unbeaten despite coming up against strong opponents in Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Aryn Williams has been a solid presence in midfield for the home side and Nedo Turkovic, who scored the equalizer against East Bengal, is expected to play a crucial role.

They have been playing on the counter with Subhash Singh’s pace has been a handy outlet. Gift Raikhan has done well to get his team to play a certain brand of football which has been frustrating for the opponents.

On the other hand, Indian Arrows will travel to Imphal on the back of a 2-0 loss to Khalid Jamil's East Bengal at the Ambedkar Stadium.

Arrows will be bolstered by the return of skipper Amarjit Singh after his one-match suspension. But they have been a dealt blow with Jeakson Singh being expected to be doubtful for the tie.

Rahim Ali has been amongst the most impressive players in attack for the young side. The former Mohun Bagan academy product has provided crucial assists and his harrying of the opposition’s defenders often creates space for fellow strikers.

Luis Norton de Matos will hope that his team put in a strong performance just like they did last week against Mohun Bagan in an away encounter.

Can Arrows get a positive result in Manipur or will it NEROCA continuing their good run of form?