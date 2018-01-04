Kedah sign another Spaniard amidst rumours of Liridon's exit

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

2017 FA Cup champions and Malaysia Cup runners up Kedah have announced the signing of one more foreign player on Wednesday.

After having secured the signing of centre back Álvaro Silva last week, this week they announced the addition of Spanish forward Pablo Pallarès to their 2018 squad.

The 30-year old Pallarès previously played in the Spanish lower tiers, and last played for SD Ponferradina in 2017.

According to the announcement by Kedah, both players have been signed to a one-year deal.

Amidst the new arrivals, an astonishing report has emerged regarding their foreign midfielder and playmaker Liridon Krasniqi.

According to reports by Media Prima publications that quoted a Balkan website, the 26-year old has attracted interest from Angers SCO, in France's Ligue 1. The club are reportedly willing to offer Kedah €500,000 (RM2.4 million) to release Krasniqi.

The midfielder recently won the Best Foreign Player and the Most Popular Player awards, at the 2017 National Football Awards.

Coincidentally, Angers are also the same club that signed former Pahang foreign striker Dickson Nwakaeme, in the 2016/17 season. The Nigerian has since left the side.