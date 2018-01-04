Just a day after firing Joao de Deus from the head coach’s position, NorthEast United FC have appointed former Chelsea coach Avram Grant as the Technical Advisor, who shall also double up as a stand-in coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

ISL 2017-18: Avram Grant appointed NorthEast United’s Technical advisor

With just a single win from their seven matches this season, The Highlanders are placed ninth on the table with their chances of making it into the top four looking bleak.

Grant is famous for his stint at Chelsea FC where he didn’t lose a single home game of the season. Also, his team missed out on the Champions League title only on penalties in the 2007-08 season.

Later he would join Portsmouth where he guided the club to the FA Cup final where they lost to Chelsea.

In the stint that followed, West Ham United got relegated from the Premier League under Grant. He later won the Serbian championship with Partizan Belgrade.

His last job was with Ghana wherein he saw his team lose in the AFCON finals in 2015 and was forced to put in his papers last year after they lost in the semi-finals. The ex-Chelsea chief helped the Black Stars continue their record of reaching the AFCON final four in two tournaments, while he deserves immense credit for advancing to the final in 2015 only months after taking the reins with the West Africans.

Grant reached Guwahati on Wednesday evening and is expected to oversee their training sessions from Thursday onward. Their next game is against FC Goa on January 6th.