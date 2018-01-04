Wishere scores first Premier League goal since 2015

It's been a long time between Premier League goals for Jack Wilshere.

While never the most prolific of scorers from midfield, Wilshere did have periods in which he could be counted on for the odd goal.

He scored three goals in 24 league games with Arsenal in the 2013-14 season, then added two in the 2014-15 campaign in just 14 contests.

Little did Wilshere — or the Gunners for that matter — realize that his goal in May 2015 against West Brom would be the last he'd get in the Premier League until netting against Chelsea on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

A run of 43 league games had passed, with Wilshere overcoming injury and making a loan stop at Bournemouth along the way. But that duck has finally been broken, as Wilshere buried a chance in the 63rd minute to open the scoring in what ended as a thrilling 2-2 draw.



43 - Jack Wilshere scored his first goal in his last 43 Premier League games, since netting v West Brom in May 2015. Timely. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 3, 2018

He was starting his sixth Premier League contest of the season for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old did get himself on the scoresheet earlier this season, but it came in the Europa League as scored in a 6-0 rout over BATE on December 7.

The goal against the Blues brings Wilshere’s Premier League total up to eight, with one coming when he played for Bolton in 2009-10, and his haul in all competitions for Arsenal up to 13.