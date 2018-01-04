On Wednesday night, ATK shared the spoils with FC Goa in a 1-1 draw after the match kicked-off at 10:45 PM IST due to the delayed arrival of The Gaurs in Kolkata.

ISL 2017-18: ATK's Teddy Sheringham: It was a frustrating day

Speaking on their performance, the home side’s head coach Teddy Sheringham stated that his players wanted to take an early lead.

"We tried to get the lead early. FC Goa have had a tough couple of days and it hasn't been easy for us too. It was a tiring day and was seen in the performance,’’ commented the former Manchester United player.

The match was delayed by nearly three hours due to the hurdles faced by FC Goa in their sojourn to the City of Joy. Discussing the matter, Sheringham expressed his disappointment over the change in kick-off times on multiple occasions.

"We talked about it (the delay) and kept focus. We were told different times. It's been a frustrating day; a hard day at the office. I am kind of pleased with a point. They (FC Goa) are a good footballing team,’’ he expressed.

The 51-year-old gaffer was pleased with former Newcastle United player Ryan Taylor’s performance at the Salt Lake Stadium. He started in the middle of the park but was later asked to move into the right-back's position.

"Ryan Taylor has great quality and can play in different positions,’’ he mentioned.

ATK travel next to Bengaluru FC on Sunday in what promises to be an enthralling affair at the Kanteerava Stadium.