Wikki Tourists will set up another closed camping at the Yankari Games Reserve ahead of their 2017-18 opening day fixture with newly-promoted Go Round FC.

Wikki to finalise pre-season at Yankari Games Reserve

The Giant Elephants narrowly survived demotion to the Nigeria National League after an underwhelming 2016-17 season and the general manager of the team, Awalu Babajada discloses that the Bauchi side will spend the final five days leading to their season opener against the Omoku outfit in a closed camp.

“We are going to proceed to a closed camp as from Tuesday next week. We are going to visit the Yankari Games Reserve and we shall finetune our preparation for the season and come back from there to play our first game against Go Round,” Babajada told Goal.

“We have had elaborate pre-season activities that we should be proud of. We are going to the Games Reserve to see what we have left of our build-up to the season.

“I am certain that with the level of our preparation for this coming season, we won’t struggle like we did for the most part of last season. We have acquired the services of the players we hope to start the season with.”

Ahead of their opening game against newcomers Go Round, the football administrator discloses that they have gathered information about the relatively unknown side and, 'as well as other teams' in the top-flight.

“I want to tell you that we have information on Go Round FC as well as other teams we are going to be facing in the topflight during the upcoming season and we shall be ready for them based on the tips we have got of them.

“Through the pre-season friendly matches we have played I know that Wikki Tourists will be hard to beat,” he concluded.