Premier League and Championship representatives joined the fray as 64 clubs lock horns in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

FA Cup third-round matches on TV and live streams in UK

Of those 64 teams, however, only 14 will appear live on screens in the United Kingdom, with a bulk of the games scheduled to take place during the 'blackout' period on Saturday.

With matches played on January 5, 6, 7 and 8, Goal brings you all you need to know about which games are on TV.

WHAT FA CUP THIRD-ROUND GAMES ARE ON TV?

A total of seven games in the third round will be shown live on television.

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, got things under way on Friday, January 5, with the Reds winning 2-1.

Leicester City's scoreless draw against League One side Fleetwood Town was the next live game on Saturday, January 6, with Chelsea's stalemate with Norwich City following that evening.

Leeds United's early trip to League Two outfit Newport County will be shown live on Sunday, January 7, while West Ham's match away to Shrewsbury Town is on that afternoon.

In the evening of January 7, Arsenal's game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground will be available to watch live.

The live coverage of the FA Cup third round concludes on the evening of Monday, January 8 with the meeting of rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace.

FA Cup third-round games on TV

Date

Match

Time (GMT)

TV Channel

Jan 5

Liverpool 2-1 Everton

19:55

BBC 1

Jan 6

Fleetwood Town 0-0 Leicester City

12:45

BBC 1

Jan 6

Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea

17:30

BT Sport 1

Jan 7

Newport County 2-1 Leeds United

12:00

BBC Wales

Jan 7

Shrewsbury Town vs West Ham

14:00

BBC 1

Jan 7

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

16:00

BT Sport 1

Jan 8

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

19:45

BT Sport 1



Click here to see the full run-down of FA Cup third-round fixtures in our comprehensive competition guide.

SHREWSBURY TOWN VS WEST HAM: TV CHANNEL & STREAM

UK TV channel Online stream

BBC One

BBC iPlayer



Having beaten Aldershot Town and Morecambe, Shrewsbury Town have landed themselves a home tie against David Moyes' West Ham.

New Meadow is the venue for the clash as the League One promotion hopefuls attempt to stage an upset.

In the UK, the game will be shown live on television on BBC One and it will be available to stream live online using the BBC iPlayer service.

The game takes place on Sunday, January 7 and kicks off at 14:00 (GMT).

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS ARSENAL: TV CHANNEL & STREAM

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app



Reigning champions Arsenal have been paired with two-time winners Nottingham Forest in an intriguing match-up at the City Ground.

Forest, who are currently without a permanent manager, come into the clash with the Gunners having gone five games without tasting victory and they will hope to change that in style.

In the UK, the game will be shown live on television on BT Sport 1 and it will be available to stream live online using the BT Sport app.

The game takes place on Sunday, January 7 and kicks off at 16:00 (GMT).

BRIGHTON VS CRYSTAL PALACE: TV CHANNEL & STREAM

UK TV channel Online stream

BT Sport 1

BT Sport app



An all-Premier League tie concludes the live TV coverage of the FA Cup third round with the 'M23 derby' between Brighton and Crystal Palace taking place at the Amex Stadium.

The rivals already met at the venue back in November, but could not be separated in a scoreless draw. However, given the occasion, sparks are sure to fly in East Sussex.

In the UK, the game will be shown live on television on BT Sport 1 and it will be available to stream live online using the BT Sport app.

The game takes place on Monday, January 8 and kicks off at 19:45 (GMT).