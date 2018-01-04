News

CAF Awards 2017: Nominees, venues & everything you need to know

The Confederation of African Football will hold its annual Awards events on Thursday in Accra. The ceremony recognises the best of men’s and women’s football in 2017.

Egypt International Mohamed Salah looks set to win the Africa Player of the Year crown at the expense of Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala is in the running and could be third time lucky.

Ahead of the event in Ghana capital, Goal has all the information you need to know about the ceremony.


WHEN ARE THE CAF AWARDS?





Glo/Caf Awards 2014

This year's awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the State House Banquet Hall, Accra, Ghana, with coverage beginning at 21:00 WAT.

From Abedi Pele, winner of the maiden edition in 1992 through to Riyad Mahrez, crowned in 2016, the winners who represent various generations will be given prominence at the ceremony designed to celebrate the key players of African football.


WHAT ARE THE AWARD CATEGORIES?





Glo/Caf Awards 2014

The main individual award categories are: Men's Player, Women's Player, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year.

In addition, there are the Fan and Referee, Most Promising Talent, as well as the Africa XI.


HOW CAN I WATCH THE AWARDS?





You can watch a live stream on Caf YouTube channel. Coverage of the ceremony starts at 21:00 WAT, while the stars will be arriving on the red carpet from 18:00.

For television broadcast, the event will be live on SS8A and SLGO.


MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR





Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2017

On December 18, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were revealed as the final three contenders for the Men's Player of the Year award.









PlayerTeam
Mohamed Salah Liverpool / Egypt
Sadio Mane  Liverpool / Seb
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund / Gabon

The Men's Player of the Year award started with a 30-man shortlist drawn by CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of Media Experts.

The list was then cut to 11 after votes from members of the CAF Technical & Development Committee, CAF Media Experts Panel and Independent Media and TV Consultants.

The top three was revealed on December 18, with the winner set to be announced at the ceremony on January 4.

The initial 24 nominees were:

















































Player Team
Essam El Hadary (Egypt & Al Taawoun)
Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon & Sevilla)
 Fackson Kapumbu   (Zambia & Zesco)
Jean Michel Seri (Cote d’Ivoire & Nice)
Junior Kabananga (DR Congo & Astana)
Karim El Ahmadi  (Morocco & Feyenoord)
 Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)
Khalid Boutaib  (Morocco & Yeni Malatyaspor)
Mbwana Samata (Tanzania & Genk)
Michael Olunga  (Kenya & Girona)
Mohamed Salah  (Egypt & Liverpool)
Moussa Marega  (Mali & Porto)
Naby Keita  (Guinea & RB Leipzig)
Percy Tau  (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang  (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)
Sadio Mane  (Senegal & Liverpool)
Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid)
Victor Moses  (Nigeria & Chelsea)
 Vincent Aboubakar  (Cameroon & Porto)
William Troost-Ekong  (Nigeria & Bursaspor)
Yacine Brahimi  (Algeria & Porto)
Youssef Msakni  (Tunisia & Al Duhail)
Yves Bissouma  (Mali & Lille)

WOMEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR




Asisat Oshoala 052715 Getty.jpg

The final three nominees for the Women's Player of the Year are Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala, South Africa's Chrestina Kgatlana and Cameroon's Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene.









PlayerTeam
Asisat Oshoala Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian
Chrestina Kgatlana South Africa & UWC Ladies
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene Cameroon & CSKA Moscow

The initial five nominees were:













PlayerTeam
Asisat Oshoala Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian
Chrestina Kgatlana South Africa & UWC Ladies
Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene Cameroon & CSKA Moscow
Rutendo Makore  Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos
Tabitha Chawinga  Malawi & Kvarnsvedens

MEN'S COACH OF THE YEAR




Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles' Gernot Rohr is joined on the final Men's Coach of the Year shortlist by Egypt boss Hector Cuper and Wydad Athletic Club boss L'Hussein Amoutta.









CoachTeam
Gernot Rohr  Nigeria
Hector Cuper  Egypt
L'Hussein Amoutta  Wydad Athletic Club

The initial five nominees were:













CoachTeam
Gernot Rohr  Nigeria
Hector Cuper  Egypt
Hugo Broos  Cameroon
L'Hussein Amoutta  Wydad Athletic Club
Mihayo Kazembe  TP Mazembe

 

