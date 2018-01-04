AFC Leopards ace joins Wazito on a season long loan spell

AFC Leopards' youngster, Ibrahim Moa has secured a season-long move to the newly promoted side, Wazito FC.



AFC Leopards ace joins Wazito on season long loan spell

Moa will be reunited with his former teammate Haroun Nyaka who secured a permanent move to Wazito in the transfer window.

“AFC Leopards has agreed terms with Wazito FC for the loaning of Ibrahim Mao over the next one year,” the club announced on Wednesday.

Ingwe have, however, vowed to keep tabs on the progress of Mao who is expected to return back to the den after the completion of his loan spell.

“We shall be following closely on his performance and look forward to having him back more experienced."