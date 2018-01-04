Arsenal set Alexis price

Manchester City January transfer news LIVE: Arsenal set Alexis price

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexis Sanchez for a fee of over £25 million, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Chile international has attracted serious interest from Manchester City, and is keen to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal are subsequently ready to acquiesce to his desires, provided they receive an acceptable offer, though any bid will be a major hit on what they were offered in the summer.

Indeed, City were ready to pay over £60m on deadline day, but no deal could be struck.

Max keen on Premier League move

Augsburg left-back Philipp Max is keen on a move to the Premier League but doesn’t expect to change clubs in the January transfer window.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been linked with an approach for Max, who is under contract at Augsburg until 2022.

The 24-year-old said: "I have a contract with Augsburg. In football, you can never rule anything out but I firmly believe that in the second half [of the season] I will play for FCA."

Read the full story on Goal!

Man City eye Navas bid

Manchester City are keen to sign Keylor Navas from Real Madrid this January, report Don Balon.

Real are set to sign another goalkeeper in the winter transfer window and Navas is subsequently considering a move away from the Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola's side are willing to offer Navas a big contract in order to tempt him to Manchester, where he would provide competition for Ederson.

Umtiti wants time to decide on City move

Manchester City have had a sit-down with Samuel Umtiti and explained the club's project to the Barcelona defender, according to L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old has a €60m release clause, but wants time to think over the offer from City before making any decision on his future.

Aguero drops Man City exit hint

Sergio Aguero has dropped a further hint that he could leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Goal reported in December the Argentina international is unhappy at his treatment this season having been left on the bench on numerous occasions by Pep Guardiola.

And though he does not want to leave, he conceded that the club will have the final say on his future.

Read the full story on Goal!

Barca fending off Umtiti interest

Barcelona are planning contract talks with Samuel Umtiti in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester rivals United and City, reports Marca .

The France international is a man in demand after seeing Liverpool put a £75m deal in place for Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

No Man City bid for Alexis Sanchez yet

Arsene Wenger has insisted that there have been no bids for star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The January window opened on Monday and, as reported by Goal , Alexis is keen to push through a move to Manchester City , while Ozil is also being tipped to leave the club.

Click here to read the full story on Goal !

Zaha rules out January move

Wilfried Zaha has told Match of the Day that he will be staying at Crystal Palace in the January window.

The Ivory Coast international has seen his fine form this season spark interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Pep expects Sanchez to stay at Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has poured cold water on the idea of Manchester City signing long-term target Alexis Sanchez in January, stating his belief that the forward will remain at Arsenal.

When asked by reporters if City were set to make another move for Sanchez, Guardiola said that he did not know and added: "He is a player for Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there."

The comments came in the wake of a serious injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus in City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve, prompting speculation that the league leaders may turn to the transfer market in order to boost their attacking options.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Alexis desperate to leave Gunners in January

Alexis Sanchez is desperate to leave Arsenal in January and is hoping to force a move to Manchester City, Goal understands.

It is also understood that the Gunners are ready to cut their losses on the 29-year-old, as it has become clear to his coaches and team-mates that he has no desire to stay at the Emirates Stadium for much longer.

Read Man City correspondent Sam Lee's full story right here on Goal!

Wenger angrily dismisses Sanchez exit talk

Arsene Wenger has angrily dismissed questions surrounding the future of Alexis Sanchez, amid talk that the Chile international is nearing a move to Manchester City.

Following his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against West Brom on New Year's Eve, Wenger said that he had no desire to "come back to a subject we have talked about 155 times."

Read the full story right here on Goal!

City on alert at West Brom say Evans could leave

Man City could reignite their interest in Jonny Evans this January following Alan Pardew's admission that the defender could leave West Brom.

"We are pretty tight financially. I am conscious if there are no funds available I might have to move something around," Pardew said. "I have to get goals on the board otherwise you can't win games. So there is a scenario Jonny Evans might move and for sure I have looked at that."

City, who previously made a bid for Evans during the summer, lost out to Liverpool in the race for Virgil van Dijk so could turn back to the former Manchester United star as they look to bolster their defensive options. However, they may face competition from Arsenal, who are also said to be keen on the Northern Ireland international.

Read the full story right here on Goal!