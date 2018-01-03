Australia will lose to Denmark at World Cup, says Michael Jakobsen

Melbourne City's Danish defender Michael Jakobsen has poured cold water on the Socceroos hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage at the World Cup in Russia.

Jakobsen believes Denmark, featuring superstar Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, are tactically and technically superior to Australia and says his home nation will be too strong when the two teams meet in Samara on June 21.

The Socceroos are bookies' outsiders to get out of group C - having been drawn alongside the Danes, France and Peru.

"You can come back later and tell me I was wrong, but in my opinion I’m quite sure that Denmark is going to win against Australia and qualify for the following round," Jakobsen said on SEN.

"The Aussies play very physical, I think it’s the same in the A-League – it’s more physical than technical and tactical.

"I think that’s where Denmark can get in trouble if they start to try and match it physically with Australia.

"But if it’s a technical and tactical game, Denmark will beat Australia."

The 31-year-old, who earned six caps for his nation in 2009, believes the Socceroos only chance of earning an unlikely second round berth is to make every game a 'war'.

"It’s a fun group, It has one of the favourites to win the World Cup in France, and Peru, I don’t know what they are going to come with," Jakobsen said.

"Australia need to make it a war against Denmark, France and Peru.

"I think that gives them the biggest chance of winning.

"And that’s also what I’ve seen in some of the World Cup qualification games from Australia – they are not afraid of making it a war, fight for every ball and go in with a lot of power."