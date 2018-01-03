Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has been cleared to rejoin the first team after enduring a hellish start to life at Camp Nou thanks to a serious injury.

Barcelona's Dembele given all-clear after three-month injury lay-off

Dembele became the Catalans' most expensive player in history over the summer when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million.

The France international was purchased as a replacement for Neymar, but went down with a thigh muscle tear in just his third appearance back in September.

According to Barca, however, after more than three months on the sidelines, he has now made a full recovery and could feature as soon as this week.

"The return of Ousmane Dembele to the pitch is getting closer," the club confirmed on their official website.

"In fact, on Tuesday he received medical discharge from the Club's Medical Services and, therefore, Ernesto Valverde can already count on him. The 20-year-old will be able to play again, three and a half months after the rupture of the tendon of the femoral biceps in his left thigh, an injury that occurred against Getafe on September 16.

"Despite the need for an operation in Finland, Dembele quickly started his recovery process and began doing specific work at the Ciutat Esportiva on December 6, ending on January 2.

"Before the injury, he played against Espanyol and Juventus in his first games as a Blaugrana. Despite just a few minutes, he registered his first assist to Suarez, for Barca’s fifth goal against their rivals in the derby. #DembeleIsBack is now a reality."

Barcelona are back in action following a break in action over the festive period, with Copa del Rey and Liga matches coming this week.

The reigning Copa champions continue their defence of the trophy on Thursday away to Celta, before resuming league action on Sunday, when they host Levante.