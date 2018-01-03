Sunshine Stars have announced an agreement with Dayo Ojo over a new contract that runs through till December 2018.

Dayo Ojo extends Sunshine Stars contract

The player's previous deal expired in September 2017 and after a 'protracted negotiation' he has settled to put pen to paper on a one-year extension.

"Sunshine Stars FC communicates that the player Ekundayo Ojo will continue to defend the Orange and Blue colour after signing a new deal with the club," read a statement from the club.

"Ojo and the club formalised the new and improved one year deal in the days leading up to the New Year following protracted negotiations.

"The already deposited contract has a renewal clause subject to agreed variables between both parties before the end of the deal in December 2018," the club said.

"With the new deal, Sunshine Stars FC, Ojo and his family hoped all the rumours about the player's future will be laid to rest for once."

Following the development, Ojo is expected to resume camp alongside teammates on Wednesday ahead of their season opener against Heartland in Owerri on January 14.