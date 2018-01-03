Crystal Palace held Manchester city to a 0-0 draw in a match during the 21st matchweek of the Premier League at their home stadium in London, Selhurst Park.

The master of the week by Virgin Mobile UAE: How did Hodgson end Citizens winning run?

This is only the second result of its kind for Manchester City, who have won 17 out of 19 games this season, with their other draw coming against Everton.

Many analysts see that Roy Hodgson’s side’s strength against a City side that are at their best is a great achievement, but how exactly did this happen? What tactical details did Palace better City in?

Control: It is true that the English manager used a defensive philosophy against Guardiola but this was a must as City dominated the game from the outset. However, Palace were brave and managed to keep the ball well and move into City’s half with patience instead of aimlessly clearing the ball.

Choice: The counter attacking style was also applied by Palace with crosses being played into Christian Benteke if they reached the final third, as the Belgian striker is fantastic in aerial duels and ended up winning 12 of them in the match against City.

Control: Palace were lucky that David Silva was absent and that his replacement Gundogan didn’t do an excellent job, but that didn’t mean that City didn’t dominate the game as usual, but they did come up against a never-say-die attitude in the defence and goalkeeper of Palace. We could say that the defence of the London side motivated the team to give their best throughout the game and come out with a positive result.