AFC Leopards sign former Hearts of Oak defender

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards have signed former Hearts of Oak defender Isaac Oduro.

The Ghanaian international has inked a two-year deal to sign for Ingwe according to club chairman Dan Mule. "We have finally finished the deal to bring Oduro to The Den. He has signed a two year contract and will now be part of us."

The 24-year-old left back has been club less since his release by Hearts of Oak after suffering a career-threatening injury.

The intelligent defender, who is known for his almost perfect set piece taking skills, is expected to link up with the GOtv Shield champions soon.

Robert Matano side are currently preparing for the new 2018 season and Caf Confederation Cup where they will face Fosa Juniors of Madagascar.