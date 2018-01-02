Maela and Dube hand Orlando Pirates injury boost ahead of Baroka clash

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of their clash with Baroka FC.

The PSL match is scheduled to be played at Bucs' iconic home, Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Defenders Innocent Dube and Mthokozisi Dube are both available after recovering from their respective injuries.

However, wingers Thabo Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch are both nearing full fitness according to the club's official website.

A club statement read: "The Bucs technical team has received a timely boost ahead of this encounter with a number of key players returning from their respective injuries.

"Defenders Innocent Maela and Mthokozisi Dube have made full recovery and will be in contention for selection for the upcoming league match. Both players were recently handed a run in a friendly match played over this past weekend.

"Striker Lyle Foster has also made a return to the team after being given a break towards the end of last year so that he could focus on his studies. Foster, was also tested over the weekend against the Witbank based side.

"Meanwhile, Qalinge and Thembinkosi Lorch look to be nearing full fitness as they continue to work under the watchful eyes of the strength and conditioning team."

Kick-off between Pirates and Baroka is at 20h15.