Barcelona January transfer news LIVE: Coutinho pushes for British record deal

Coutinho pushes for record Barca deal

Barcelona January transfer news LIVE: Messi wants Dele Alli deal

Philippe Coutinho has repeated his insistence to trade Liverpool for Barcelona in a potential deal that would comfortably surpass the British transfer record.

Barca’s long-term vision of building around the virtuoso is too attractive for him to ignore and, having won no trophies during his spell at Anfield despite coming close, he believes he owes it to himself to take the next step in his career - a decision encouraged by family members.

Read Liverpool correspondent Melissa Reddy's full story right here!

Coutinho has played last game for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has pulled on the Liverpool jersey for the last time as he looks to force a move to Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Sport .

The 25-year-old is determined not to pick up an injury playing for the Reds, and as a result, will play no part in their January fixtures as he seeks a move to Camp Nou during the current transfer window.

Coutinho last played for Liverpool on December 30, as Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Leicester City 2-1 thanks to a Mohamed Salah double. He then sat out their 2-1 victory at Burnley on New Year's Day.

Messi wants Alli at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to put a deal in place for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, claims Diario Gol .

The Liga giants are aware of the need to reinforce in that area of the field, but know the bidding will start at around the €100m mark.

Saul flattered by Barca interest

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez is proud to have been the subject of Barcelona interest but wants to stay and win trophies at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atleti CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin claimed last month he received an enquiry from the Catalans about Saul's availability, only to be put off by his reported release clause of €150million.

The 23-year-old says it is always encouraging to know other clubs are watching but insists he extended his contract in July last year with the intention of enjoying a spell of success in the capital.

Barca will have to pay €180m for Coutinho

Liverpool have set Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho's price at €180 million, according to Onda Cena Radio .

The Brazilian has long been linked with the Catalans, with Jurgen Klopp's side apparently willing to sell if they receive the fee they are looking for for one their star names.

Barca fending off Umtiti interest

Barcelona are planning contract talks with Samuel Umtiti in an effort to fend off interest from Manchester rivals United and City, reports Marca .

The France international is a man in demand after seeing Liverpool put a £75m deal in place for Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

Man Utd step up Andre Gomes chase

Manchester United are preparing to step up their efforts to land Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to Il Bianconero .

The Red Devils have already seen one £35 million approach for the Portugal international knocked, but are refusing to give up the chase.

Klopp shrugs off Coutinho Nike 'leak'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he "couldn't be less interested in anything in the world" regarding Nike's apparent leak of Philippe Coutinho's rumoured transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazilian has been linked with the Catalan giants since the start of the season and was not part of the Reds' squad for Monday's 2-1 victory at Burnley due to a minor thigh complaint.

Read the story in full right here on Goal!

Coutinho deal revealed by... Nike?

Barcelona are seemingly preparing for the arrival of Philippe Coutinho as Nike appeared to confirm the Liverpool star's signing on its website over the weekend.

Liverpool fans were left sweating when the giant sportswear manufacturer and Barcelona apparel sponsor appeared to leak the blockbuster transfer via its online store.

Read the story in full right here on Goal!

Mourinho wants Griezmann in January

Jose Mourinho is ready to pull out all the stops to land Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann in January, according to the Daily Star .

While the plan was to go after the France international in the summer, with Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both sidelined, Mourinho needs reinforcements up top immediately.

Mourinho is willing to offer Griezmann £300,000 a week to get him to leave Atletico and snub Barcelona, who are also after the attacker.

Goretzka future not yet sealed

Leon Goretzka has not told Schalke that he wants to leave the club, according to the Bundesliga outfit's sporting director Christian Heidel.

Goretzka has been linked with a number of European giants, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich said to have joined the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the Germany international's signature.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who starred for his country at the 2017 Confederations Cup, is out of contract this summer and has said that he will make a decision in January.

Read the full story right here on Goal!

Barcelona plot Christensen bid

Barcelona are considering a bid for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, according to the Daily Mirror .

The centre-back has usurped David Luiz as one of Antonio Conte's most trusted lieutenants, and Ernesto Valverde is in the market to sign a world-class central defender.

Barca have been monitoring Christensen since his ascent into the first team, and are keen to lure him away, with the Blues set to offer him a new deal to ward off any potential interest.

Donnarumma allays AC Milan exit fears

Gianluigi Donnarumma has moved to allay fears he will engineer a move away from AC Milan in January by insisting he is happy at the club.

The teenage goalkeeper has been jeered by Milan fans since reports emerged claiming his agent Mino Raiola was trying to terminate the four-year contract he signed in July.

Donnarumma is seen as the heir to Italy and Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon and is believed to have drawn interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Read the full story right here on Goal!