Romelu Lukaku is only expected to be out of action for a week after picking up a head injury against Southampton on Saturday, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho reveals when he expects Lukaku to be back for Man Utd

The Belgian striker, who is United's top scorer with 10 Premier League goals, suffered a head injury in the draw with Southampton as a result of a collision with Wesley Hoedt.

Lukaku was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen. However, he did not need to go to hospital and was instead examined by United's medical staff.

He was predictably left out for the visit to his former side Everton on Monday and will likely miss the FA Cup clash with Derby County on Friday.

However, Lukaku should be able to return for the visit of struggling Stoke City on January 15.

"I would say a week [out for Lukaku]," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"It's nothing really important - just a little protection, but no problem."