Anthony Martial has been handed the opportunity to start in his favoured central striking role for Manchester United at Everton.

Man Utd team news: Martial leads the line at Everton in the absence of Lukaku and Ibrahimovic

The France international will lead the line for the Red Devils at Goodison Park with Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out through injury and Marcus Rashford left on the bench.

Martial has not started as a number nine for United since the visit to Tottenham in May 2017 but is given the spearhead role in what would appear to be a 4-2-3-1 formation. Paul Pogba could play at number 10 or drop into a three-man midfield alongside Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic, while Victor Lindelof is moved to right-back to cover for the suspended Ashley Young.

United legend Wayne Rooney returns to the Everton starting line-up after suffering a virus, while another ex-Red, Morgan Schneiderlin, starts in midfield for Sam Allardyce's side.

Everton team: Pickford; Holgate, Williams, Keane, Martina; Schneiderlin; Bolasie, Rooney, Davies, Vlasic; Niasse. Subs: Robles, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Kenny.

Man Utd team: De Gea, Lindelof, Rojo, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Pogba, Lingard, Martial. Subs: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.