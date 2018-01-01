Newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side, Wazito FC has a new Patron.

Wazito set for KPL debut under new Patron

Wazito are expected to make their top-flight debut in the coming season but with Sammy Ashihundu as the club’s new Patron.

Ashihunndu is currently the Principal Secretary – State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Ministry of Information Communication and Technology.

“We’re delighted that Shihemi Itemere, has accepted to serve as the Patron,” Wazito made the announcement via the club’s official Twitter account.

Wazito was promoted to the KPL after finishing second in the National Super League last season.