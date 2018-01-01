EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune hosts Isibaya actor at his tournament

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune hosted yet another successful soccer tournament in 2017.
The Khune Legacy Tournament was sweetened by Isibaya actor Mduduzi Gumede, better known as Ntandani in the famous IsiZulu Telenolevela.
Gumede was flanked by Hendrick Ekstein among other high profile figures who came to show support to the Amakhosi captain.
Another successful @khunelegacytournament #2017 Thank you very much to each and everyone who contributed and took part in it .StayBlessed and see you all in 2018 ]]>🙌🏻🙏🏻