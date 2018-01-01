News

Calls for simultaneous starts in final A-League matches

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune hosted yet another successful soccer tournament in 2017.

EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune hosts Isibaya actor at his tournament

The Khune Legacy Tournament was sweetened by Isibaya actor Mduduzi Gumede, better known as Ntandani in the famous IsiZulu Telenolevela.

Gumede was flanked by Hendrick Ekstein among other high profile figures who came to show support to the Amakhosi captain.


