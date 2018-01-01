Bengaluru FC got the better of Kerala Blasters on New Year's Eve in a 3-1 victory at Kochi as a spot-kick from Sunil Chhetri coupled with a brace from Miku ensured full points for Albert Roca’s troops.

ISL 2017: Bengaluru FC's Albert Roca: Bengaluru FC were the superior team after first 15 minutes

Speaking on the result, coach Roca stated that his side was clearly dominant from the beginning. Further, he praised midfielders Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu for their commendable performance.

‘’Scoring a goal is the most difficult thing in football; sometimes you need so many chances to score only one goal. After the first 15 minutes, my team were superior. (Erik) Paartalu and Dimas (Delgado) did a very good job today against a very strong player (Wes Brown),’’ commented Roca.

The former Barcelona assistant coach heaped praise on Miku, who is now the joint top-scorer in the Indian Super League (ISL) alongside FC Goa's Ferran Corominas.

‘’It is difficult (to choose players) and by the rules, we can only play with five foreigners. Rahul Bheke can play in different positions. Miku is a top player and he was showing that all season. Today he did his job very well,’’ remarked the 55-year-old.

Roca also applauded the Blasters fans who turned up in numbers to support the home side.

"I would like to congratulate Kerala because they have huge and incredible supporters. They support the team whatever happens and today was the same. After losing two games, it was difficult (for us). Football cannot live without supporters. I know that Bengaluru supporters will do that (support throughout)."