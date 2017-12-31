While the 2017/18 January transfer window is yet to officially open, Chippa United have been hard at work making several new additions.

Mpengesi confident former Pirates player Rakhale will help Chippa qualify for Caf in 2019

The Chilli Boys have certainly made their ambitions clear ahead of the second half of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign as they most recently roped in Orlando Pirates star Thabo Rakhale alongside the likes of Nkosinathi Mthiyane, Linda Mntambo and Mxolisi Macuphu.

Nevertheless, the Eastern Cape-based outfit’s chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, has explained that the four newest additions have been made with the intention of helping coach Teboho Moloi’s men achieve continental qualification this season.

“The signing of the four players is the clear indication of where we want to be at the end of the season,” Mpengesi was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“Our intention is to consolidate our position in the top and play continental football next season," he said.

"Thabo Rakhale is a typical Chippa United player and will add the flair and goals to the side. We are delighted to welcome back Nkosinathi Mthiyane; a player that is familiar with the culture of the club and he will get an opportunity to revive his career,” he added.

“I have been following the career of both Mntambo and Macuphu at Jomo Cosmos and they were both arguably the most exciting players in the NFD,” Mpengesi expressed.