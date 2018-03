Anderlecht forward Henry Onyekuru has decided to spend more time with his family to aid his recovery from injury.

EXTRA TIME: Onyekuru discovers perfect way to speed up his recovery from injury

The Nigeria international suffered a knee injury in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over his former side Eupen on December 22.

Anderlecht manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck confirmed the severity of the injury and told reporters earlier this week that the forward could be out for as long as six months.

However, in an effort to accelerate his recovery, Onyekuru is hoping some family time would help.