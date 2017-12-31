Montoya leaves Sevilla for Cruz Azul

Sevilla has completed the sale of Argentine midfielder Walter Montoya to Cruz Azul.

Montoya only joined Sevilla from Rosario Central in January but struggled to make an impact in Spain.

He made just four La Liga appearances in the second half of last season under Jorge Sampaoli, but the 24-year-old has featured even more infrequently this season.

Montoya played 77 minutes against Girona in September and has not seen the field since in any competition.

Cruz Azul finished sixth in the Liga MX Apertura this past fall before being eliminated by Club America in the Liguilla quarterfinals.