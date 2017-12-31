Liverpool will have to wait until January 1 before bringing Virgil Van Dijk into their ranks, but the £75 million defender is already at Anfield.

Liverpool get their first look at £75m man Van Dijk

Having put a record-breaking deal in place with Premier League rivals Southampton, the Netherlands international is set to become the latest addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Reds have dug deep to bring the 26-year-old on board after seeing their frailties at the back exposed on a regular basis throughout the 2017-18 campaign.

Van Dijk has been acquired to plug those gaps and the Anfield faithful have been given a first look at their new arrival during a meeting with Leicester – although purely in a spectator capacity for now.



A pedigreed centre-back: £75m



This kid's face: Priceless pic.twitter.com/U5x10TroRe

— Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) December 30, 2017

Liverpool are back in action on New Year’s Day, when the Van Dijk deal will be officially completed.

The Reds are set to open 2018 away at Burnley, before taking in a Merseyside derby clash with arch-rivals Everton in the FA Cup third round on January 5.

Van Dijk will be determined to slip seamlessly into the fold during those fixtures, with there a centre-half spot waiting for him to fill.

For now, though, he will be hoping his mere presence inspires Liverpool to victory over Leicester and three priceless points in their ongoing pursuit of a top-four finish.