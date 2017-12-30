It's hard to say whether or not Bengaluru FC will feel welcomed at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi where they take on Kerala Blasters in the first of Sunday's double header Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures.

Game ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

Date

Sunday, December 31

Time

5.30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

KERALA BLASTERS:

Injured: Rino Anto, Pritam Singh



Doubtful: Dimitar Berbatov



Suspended: None



Key Players: Iain Hume, Sandesh Jhingan, Courage Pekuson

Rino Anto taken off in the loss against Jamshedpur FC and is deemed to sit out of the tie. Dimitar Berbatov is uncertain to start.



BENGALURU FC:

Injured: Braulio Nobrega, Udanta Singh



Absent: John Johnson



Suspended: None



Key Players: Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia

Defender John Johnson misses out due to family commitments while Braulio Nobrega and Udanta Singh are out injured.



GAME PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters fought back to hold Chennaiyin FC wherein Chekiyot Vineeth scored deep into injury time to cancel a a 89th minute opener in their last outing. The Tuskers were just getting back from a one-off 5-2 drubbing in Goa around a fortnight ago, after which the Blasters had overcome NorthEast United is what was their first win of the season.

Kerala Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen has the option between two constrasting forwards in Iain Hume and Mark Sifneos with Courage Pekuson in midfield while the Dutch tactician may look at Wes Brown putting in another vital shift. Sandesh Jhingan, like Vineeth or Siam Hanghal, is pitted to face the team he represented in the I-League and AFC Cup.

The early games is what makes the difference the two teams' current standings as Kerala could only draw a point from their first three games when Bengaluru FC had six points.

Bengaluru FC registered two wins on either side of their first defeat (4-3 loss against FC Goa) but have faced a dip in their form of late with back-to-back loses, the first time in the club's history, against Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

It has to be noted that the Blues are up against another defensive outfit after struggling against Jamshedpur as mistakes at the back have recently hurt Albert Roca's side. In attack too, with Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh kept at bay, Bengaluru had few answers. Miku Fedor would be their best bet while Edu Garcia and Erik Paartalu will be expected to deliver on the evening.

Will Bengaluru FC sail across the Yellow Sea or will the Blasters have the last laugh on Sunday?