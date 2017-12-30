Gor Mahia have released John ‘Softie’ Ndirangu ahead of 2018 Kenyan Premier League season.

KPL transfers: Gor Mahia part ways with another midfielder

Ndirangu joined K’Ogalo from AFC Leopards but according to CEO Omondi Aduda, he has been allowed to get a new club before 2018 season kicks-off.

“We have released Ndirangu because his performance was way below what we expected from him last season. We cannot guarantee him playing time because of the signings we have done and have agreed that he gets a new club.”

Aduda also confirmed that Jacob Uyoga and Maqbul Mohammed have been loaned out. Uyoga will join Nakumatt FC while Mohammed will play for Wazito FC next season.

Gor Mahia have also signed Okeyo Lumumba Cassidy from Tusker FC. "We have signed Cassidy from Tusker. He has joined our team on a three year contract. We want to do well in continental scene hence the decision to beef up our squad with quality players."

Gor Mahia have already signed Humphrey Mieno (formerly ofd Tusker), Charles Momanyi from Kakamega Homeboyz, Wesley Onguso from Sofapaka, Bernard Ondiek from Western Stima, Lawrence Juma from Nzoia Sugar and striker Ephrem Guikan from Port Louis in Mauritius.

Gor Mahia will represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League and have been drawn to face Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea. The Kenyan champions will host Leones Vegetarianos between February 9-11, 2018, for the first leg match before traveling to Equatorial Guinea for the return leg a week later.