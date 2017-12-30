Orlando Pirates have reportedly entered the race to sign Dynamos star striker Christian Ntouba.

Orlando Pirates could steal Cameroonian striker Ntouba from under Bidvest Wits' noses

The Cameroonian marksman is expected to undergo trials at reigning South African PSL champions Bidvest Wits.

However, the latest reports have indicated that Bucs have set plans to hijack his potential move to the Clever Boys.

According to Zimbabwean publication News Day , a source claimed that Pirates were some of the teams seeking to snap up Ntouba.

“They are following the developments closely and would jump at the slightest opportunity to get him. They might even try to invite him while in South Africa and have a look at him,” the source said.

When contacted by the publication, Ntouba’s manager Gilbert Sengwe stated that he had not received any offer from Pirates.

“I spoke to him around 10:30am today (yesterday) and was going to the airport for a 12:30pm flight to Johannesburg. He is arriving tomorrow night. Everything is in order, he will be assessed at Bidvest and if they are impressed I will, together with Dynamos officials, go to South Africa to continue with the negotiations,” Sengwe said.

“There are a lot of teams who are interested in him, but at the moment it’s Bidvest who have invited him, so we will see how it goes there. I have heard about the rumours that Pirates are also interested, but we haven’t received any communication from them.

"The only other teams (besides Bidvest) who contacted us officially are Polokwane City and Ajax Cape Town who wanted to sign him on, but the deals could not go through because we could not agree on certain issues," he concluded.

The highly-rated forward has also been linked with Polokwane City, Ajax Cape Town as well as Kaizer Chiefs.