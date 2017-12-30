Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to lose out in the race for the Cameroonian-born forward Christian Ntouba.

Kaizer Chiefs target Ntouba set to be assessed by Bidvest Wits

Ntouba was previously believed to be on the radar of a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs including Amakhosi, but recent reports suggest that Bidvest Wits may be leading the chase for his signature as the transfer window fast approaches.

According to the player’s representative in South Africa, Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport-Management, the Students coach Gavin Hunt will run the rule over the Dynamos player as he is set to arrive in South Africa on Saturday.

“He will arrive in South Africa tomorrow. He is going to be assessed by Wits,” Ngobeni told The Star.

Wits are looking to bolster their squad as they plot the way forward following a dismal first half to the 2017/2018 PSL campaign where they find themselves bottom of the table, and if Wits are to sign Ntouba, he will certainly add to their firepower alongside new signing Lehlohonolo Majoro.