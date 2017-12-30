Simba to unveil Asante Kwasi during Mapinduzi Cup

Tanzania football Wrap: Simba to unveil Asante Kwasi during Mapinduzi Cup

Former Lipuli Defender, Ghanaian Asante Kwasi who joined Simba during the recently concluded transfer window is set to be unveiled by the club officially during the soon to start Mapinduzi Cup.

The defender failed to get his license early enough to be part of the squad to face Ndanda this weekend and will make his debut during the Mapinduzi Cup.

The Ghanaian who needed to submit a request to leave is seen as an important addition to the team and is set to slot easily into the first team picture.

Ibrahim Ajibu to miss Mbao FC clash

Yanga assistant Head Coach Shadrack Nsajigwa will face Mbao Fc without star midfielder Ibrahim Ajibu who will miss the match due to suspension.

Ajibu has accumulated three yellow cards in the league this season and is set to sit out the clash over the weekend