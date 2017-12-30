Liverpool are aiming to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 12 games when they host Leicester City on Saturday, which would their longest spell without defeat under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

The Reds have, however, lost three competitive games to the Foxes - the highest amount of times they've been ousted by the same opponent during the German's tutelage.

They will be determined not to let that number grow, while consolidating their place amongst the top four heading into 2018.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Captain Jordan Henderson has sustained a grade two tear in his right hamstring that will see him sidelined for around four weeks.

He could return sooner, as Klopp explained: "It depends on the healing process and if the player is a quick healer or not. There are big differences between individuals. Hendo starts running outside today, [at] which pace and whatever we will see but he is on a good way.

"I don’t want to say any date because on the one side it would maybe put pressure on him, which he really doesn’t need, and on the other side it would look like we would not have the player for the next six to eight weeks and that’s not true at all. We have to wait. Hendo is a rather quick healer, he is on a good way and is desperate to be back on the pitch, so hopefully it is not too long."

Daniel Sturridge was ill, but now has a minor muscle problem to shake off.

Nathaniel Clyne (back) and Alberto Moreno (ankle) remain unavailable for selection. On the latter, Klopp said: ​"He is probably the quickest healer in the squad but still I am not sure. He is [out of] the next two games and I think I should have to involve the third game as well [against Everton].

"Then we have around about nine days between Everton and [Manchester] City and that could be the first [game] for him then."

SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspension concerns for this fixture, but Dejan Lovren and Harry Maguire are a booking away from a one-match ban.

Daniel Amartey returns from that punishment for the visitors.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

With two games in 48 hours having also just played on Tuesday, Klopp is sure to shake things up selection-wise. He has subscribed to a policy of rotation during the packed schedule, which has served Liverpool well.

Sadio Mane, an unused substitute in the 5-0 victory over Swansea, is likely to start. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both withdrawn before the 70-minute mark and the Reds boss can opt to field them from the off, or keep them in reserve with an eye on the New Year's Day trip to Burnley.

Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Dominic Solanke were on the bench last time out and will be hoping to switch in.

LEICESTER TEAM NEWS

"A strong counter-attacking and football-playing side" is how Klopp described eighth-placed Leicester, who will be without defender Danny Simpson for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Robert Huth is continuing his recovery from an ankle issue, while Matty James is back following an Achilles injury.

Claude Puel, like his counterpart, will have to carefully balance freshness and rhythm with such a sharp turnaround between games.

"We have a short time and one of the [smallest] recovery times in the Premier League. It is a crazy period for my squad," he said.

“We will always try to put in place a team with good balance and with the possibility to win all the games. We try to keep the good freshness for the players to prevent them from injury.

“It’s important and we’ll see if we can sometimes give some recovery time for the players with a lot of game time.”

Jamie Vardy has converted six of the eight goals that Leicester have scored in their last four Premier League meetings with Liverpool.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 3pm BST (8am CT) and the match is not televised live in the UK.

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS