Manipuri outfit NEROCA FC welcome Kolkata giants East Bengal for an I-League encounter at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.

I-League 2017: NEROCA FC vs East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Game

NEROCA FC vs East Bengal

Date

Saturday, December 30

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar



TEAM NEWS

EAST BENGAL FC:

Injured: Gurwinder Singh



Suspended: None



Key Players: Mahmoud Al Amna, Katsumi Yusa.

NEROCA FC:

Suspended: None



Key Players: Felix Odili Chidi, Aryn Williams

GAME PREVIEW

Two in-form outfits come up against each other on Saturday at Imphal when NEROCA FC host East Bengal. The home team, featuring in the top division of Indian football for the first time ever, has enjoyed a dream start to the season while East Bengal, after an early hiccup, have roared back to form.

While East Bengal sit atop the table with 13 points from six games, NEROCA are only three points behind in the third position and have a game in hand.

The home team come into this game on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over North-Eastern rivals Shillong Lajong FC. Coach Gift Rai Khan has got the Manipuri outfit playing a shrewd brand of football. The Manipuri team is well-organised at the back and have a lynchpin in midfield in the form of Australian Aryn Williams. They are also quick on the break, something East Bengal will have to be wary about.

NEROCA have already held Mohun Bagan to a draw in Kolkata and Khalid Jamil's side will do well to give them due consideration.

East Bengal come into this game after a 1-0 win over newcomers Gokulam Kerala FC but more importantly that was a fourth successive win for the Red and Golds. Khalid Jamil's men are certainly the favourites for the game, given that midfield superstars Mahmoud Al Amna and Katsumi Yusa are coming into their own under Jamil.

Will East Bengal extend their lead atop the table on Saturday will NEROCA draw level with their illustrious opponents?