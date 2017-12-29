Sony Sugar are set to sign Gor Mahia under 20 central defender, Erick Otieno.

Sony Sugar invades Gor Mahia camp

The Millers who drew 2-2 with champions Gor Mahia in the last league match last season have invaded K’Ogalo’s camp by snatching the future defensive and central midfielder who is set to sign a two-year contract on January 4.

The Awendo based are also set to rope up striker Victor ‘Waweru’ Odhiambo from Lela FC on a two-year deal.

Odhiambo’s good form in the Kisumu County League caught the attention of Sony after the player netted 30 goals for Lela FC in the lower league.

According to the players’ representative, Joshua Ogonjo, the deal will be sealed early next week.

“They will sign with Sony next week. These are good players and Sony will get the best deal,” Ogonji told Goal.