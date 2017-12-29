Ghana striker Eric Bekoe has joined FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko in a two-week trial as the club continue their search for a striker to partner Sadick Adams ahead of the new season.

Bekoe joins Asante Kotoko on two-week trial

The 31-year-old, who previously played with Kotoko in 2008, has been without a club for almost a year after parting ways with Sekondi Hasaacas.

Reports earlier suggested that Bekoe will sign a one-year contract but communication director Obed Acheampong insists he has no automatic slot in the team.

"Bekoe hasn't signed for us. He's rather training with the first team. Coach Steve Polack is assessing him and we will update the supporters on him soon," Acheampong said.

"There's no doubt that he's a good player but he has no automatic place in the team. He must prove his worth because it's almost a decade that he left us. A lot have changed so he must double his efforts to make the cut," he added.

Bekoe won the 2008-09 Ghana Premier League topscorer award with Kotoko after scoring 17 goals.