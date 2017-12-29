Baroka FC ace Siphelele Ntshangase set to join Kaizer Chiefs

Baroka FC attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase will according to reports in the Limpopo province join Kaizer Chiefs in the coming days.

Having already signed Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns, it's believed that Ntshangase will be unveiled by the Naturena-based club before the league resumes.

The transfer figure is still undisclosed at this stage according to LimSportsZone , who stated that the player will be in the colours of the Glamour Boys in the coming days.

The 24-year-old joined Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele last season from Black Leopards, and he has reportedly demanded an exit from Baroka.

That has added more fire to a possible move to Amakhosi, who have been a big admirer of him ever since he came onto the scene with the South Africa national team under Shakes Mashaba in 2015.

His transfer to Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele shocked the masses, prior to the start of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Baroka will agree to sell Ntshangase six months after signing the attacker.