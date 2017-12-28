News

'Every player dreams of donning the red and yellow of Selangor' - Joseph

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter



When met by Goal on Thursday, new Selangor signing Joseph Kalang Tie gave one important reason for his decision to join the Red Giants for the 2018 season.

"One reason I decided to join Selangor is because the club have an illustrious history. Every player since before dreams of putting on the red and yellow of Selangor," explained the Sarawak-born midfielder.

Asked on his target for the coming season, the 30-year old simply explained that what is important for him is to take the competitions game by game.

"All players want silverware, but before the title can be lifted we need to take things game by game," remarked the former Sarawak, Terengganu and Pahang.

Aside from Azamuddin Akil, Joseph is the only experienced local player signed by Selangor from other clubs ahead of the 2018 season.

